It’s a good thing Ocado Group Plc has found some friends abroad. Its home market is looking increasingly challenging.

The online supermarket said on Tuesday revenue from delivering groceries to its own customers rose 11.7 percent in the 13 weeks to March 4, held back by 1 percentage point by the snowy weather at the end of February. The weather isn't Ocado's only problem.

Slower Delivery Ocado's retail sales growth has been drifting down Source: Bloomberg Intelligence

The arctic blast hurt sales by about 4 million pounds, prompting joint broker Numis to cut its full-year estimate for Ebitda to 83 million pounds ($116 million) from 84.7 million pounds.

Even if everyone in the business of getting goods out to customers struggled through the so-called Beast from the East, Ocado seems to be more vulnerable than most.

That's because it fulfils orders from big state-of-the-art warehouses, rather than nearby stores. Delivery hubs -- facilities where orders are shipped before being loaded onto vans for last-mile delivery -- in Oxford, Bristol and Kent, were particularly hard hit.

Order Expected Bets against Ocado shares have broadly halved over the past year Source: IHS Markit

All this adds to the impression that Ocado is never short of excuses for failing to live up to the huge potential promised by the growth in the online grocery market combined with its technology.

In December, the company blamed a shortage of drivers for a slowdown in sales growth. In the past it has cited a squeeze on capacity at its distribution centers, and even health warnings that prompted customers to prune their juice purchases.

Even away from the snow, there was a worrying sign: although the average number of orders placed each week rose 11.1 percent, their size declined by 0.4 percent.

Ocado blamed this on food price inflation, with customers buying less to offset higher costs. It also said households are ordering more frequently under its "Smart Pass" program, where they pay an upfront fee for free delivery, and are using its mobile app, through which they seem to buy less.

Then there's the elephant in the delivery van: rival supermarkets are all focusing on the online grocery market, as is Amazon.

All this makes Ocado more reliant on winning contracts from overseas retailers. As has been seen in the past, there's no guarantee if and when these deals will land. And when they do, they require investment. The company raised 143 million pounds in a February share sale, and it is likely to tap investors again if it wins another clutch of contracts.

On a Brioche Roll Overseas contracts have propelled Ocado's valuation higher Source: Bloomberg

Shares in Ocado have more than doubled since it announced its first big overseas deal, a tie-up with France's Casino Guichard-Perrochan SA, in November. Its enterprise value as a multiple of estimated earnings now surpasses even Amazon.

At that level, Ocado looks priced for perfection. And once again, that is exactly what it has failed to deliver.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.