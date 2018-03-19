Here’s Why China’s Yi Gang Has a ‘Very Difficult Job’

Newly named People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang has his work cut out for him.

Yi Gang, center, and Zhou Xiaochuan.

A yawning gap between growth in money supply and real economic activity during Zhou Xiaochuan’s 15-year tenure has fueled a pile of debt risks that Yi must now grapple with. China’s authorities have dubbed the hazards " gray rhinos" -- highly probable, high-impact threats that people should see coming, but often don’t. These include risks such as shadow banking, property bubbles, high leverage in state-owned enterprises and local government debts.

The following chart shows the root of the problem:

"The main job now is deleveraging and unwinding gray rhinos to deal with the problems left from the past 15 years," Andy Xie an independent analyst and a former chief Asia economist at Morgan Stanley, told Bloomberg TV. "I think Yi Gang will have a very difficult job: how to reduce leverage without disrupting the economy."

