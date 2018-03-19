Here’s Why China’s Yi Gang Has a ‘Very Difficult Job’

By
Malcolm Scott
Independent Economist Andy Xie

Newly named People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang has his work cut out for him.

Yi Gang, center, and Zhou Xiaochuan.

Photographer: Giulia Marchi/Bloomberg

A yawning gap between growth in money supply and real economic activity during Zhou Xiaochuan’s 15-year tenure has fueled a pile of debt risks that Yi must now grapple with. China’s authorities have dubbed the hazards "gray rhinos" -- highly probable, high-impact threats that people should see coming, but often don’t. These include risks such as shadow banking, property bubbles, high leverage in state-owned enterprises and local government debts.

The following chart shows the root of the problem:

"The main job now is deleveraging and unwinding gray rhinos to deal with the problems left from the past 15 years," Andy Xie an independent analyst and a former chief Asia economist at Morgan Stanley, told Bloomberg TV. "I think Yi Gang will have a very difficult job: how to reduce leverage without disrupting the economy."

CLICK HERE to read the detailed story of Yi Gang’s appointment

— With assistance by Haidi Lun

    Quotes from this Article
    Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal.
    LEARN MORE
    Have a confidential news tip?
    Get in touch with our reporters.