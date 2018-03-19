Tiny Pharma Firm Soars After Trump Hails Drug Licensee at Event

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. surged the most since December after President Donald Trump said drug companies would provide free Narcan, a product used to help combat overdoses, to schools in an attempt to fight the opioid crisis.

Opiant makes Narcan and licenses it to Adapt Pharma Inc., which won praise from Trump during a speech at a community college in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Trump invited an Adapt executive to join him on stage and discuss the charitable program. Santa Monica, California-based Opiant jumped 28 percent to $26.34 at the close in New York. The company’s market value was $42.7 million as of March 16.