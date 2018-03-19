South Africa Tax Chief Threatens Legal Action Over Job

South African Revenue Service Commissioner Tom Moyane will seek a legal interdict against Cyril Ramaphosa if the president does not stop trying to remove him from the tax agency, according to people familiar with the matter.

Ramaphosa has been given until 9:30 p.m. Monday to respond to a letter from Moyane calling for him to back down, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the move hasn’t been made public. If the president doesn’t respond, the tax chief will go to court, they said.

SARS didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Presidency spokeswoman Khusela Diko declined to comment.

The tax agency has repeatedly missed its targets and is among state institutions that have been accused of mismanagement under former President Jacob Zuma, who was ousted by Ramaphosa last month.