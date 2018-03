Celebrating another election victory, Vladimir Putin told supporters Sunday night the country needs a “breakthrough” in his new six-year term. He set some ambitious goals in his state-of-the nation speech March 1, as the following charts show.

Catching Up? Putin wants the economy to grow faster than the global average. Lately it hasn't. Source: Data, forecasts from International Monetary Fund, Federal Statistics Service

Big Leagues Putin wants Russia to enter the top 5 economies Source: International Monetary Fund

Poverty Pickup Putin aims to reduce poverty, which has been rising Source: Federal Statistics Service

Investment Shortfall Putin has long sought higher investment, with limited success Source: S&P Global Ratings