Next Target for European Stocks
There’s plenty of room for equities to grow before they reach strategists’ year-end forecastBy
Europe’s benchmark Stoxx 600 Index will surpass its January peak before the end of the year, according to equity strategists in the region. A Bloomberg survey shows the average forecast for the gauge at end-2018 is 413, roughly 9 percent higher than Friday’s closing level. European equities have thus far struggled to recover the ground they lost in the February sell-off amid weakening economic growth momentum.
