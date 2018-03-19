SpaceX Is in Early Talks With Port of L.A. for More Land

Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is in early talks with the Port of Los Angeles for additional space, according to both the company and the port.

SpaceX called the negotiations preliminary and said the additional land would be used for unspecified “operations.” The company already leases 8.1 acres of land and water from the port, which is near its headquarters and factory in Hawthorne, California.

Spokesmen for the port and the company did not say how the land would be used. SpaceX, which builds Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets at its sole rocket manufacturing plant, is expected to need additional factory space to construct its massive in-development rocket, named “BFR,” that’s designed to carry humans on quick hops across the world and eventually to Mars. Any new factory built to assemble it would need to be located near water to easily ship the “Big F***ing Rocket,” given its size.

SpaceX -- which also has a presence in Washington, D.C.; the Seattle area and Texas -- is targeting about 30 total launches in 2018, the majority using its smaller Falcon 9 rocket.