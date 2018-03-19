Michelin to Buy U.K. Belt-Drive Maker Fenner for $1.7 Billion

Michelin agreed to buy U.K.-based conveyor-belt maker Fenner Plc for about 1.2 billion pounds, a move aimed at strengthening the French tire manufacturer’s presence in mining equipment.

Fenner shareholders will receive 610 pence per share, Michelin said Monday in a statement. That represents a 24 percent premium over the East Yorkshire, U.K.-based company’s closing price on Monday. Fenner shareholders will also receive a dividend of up to 2.1 pence per share to be declared around April 25.

Michelin will combine its own tire and conveyor-belt offerings with Fenner’s, strengthening the company’s sales to the mining industry, it said. The company also gains an expanded portfolio of high-tech polymers it can use to develop new products for its material division.

“Mastering high-technology materials is key to creating value in the coming years,” Michelin Chief Executive Officer Jean-Dominique Senard said in the statement. “The acquisition will enable Michelin to accelerate its growth in this area, and to strengthen its position as a key player in the recovering mining markets with a comprehensive offering."

Fenner traces its roots back to the middle of the 19th century when Joseph Fenner founded the business in the city of Hull. The company grew into the world’s largest conveyor-belt manufacturer, servicing industries from mining to factory automation, after first selling shares to the public in 1937. Gamma Holding NV, a leading Dutch rival in the conveyor-belt industry, was bought by private-equity companies in at the beginning of the decade.

Senard, the first outsider to lead Cie. Generale des Etablissements Michlin, is stepping down next year after seven years in the role. Since taking the helm in 2012, he improved profitability amid rising competition from lower-cost rivals, partly by expanding Michelin’s premium product lines.

Along with tires, the company also publishes the Michelin restaurant guide, which was created in 1900 to encourage people to drive longer distances. It has evolved into a worldwide reference, with its three-star rating coveted by chefs from Paris to Tokyo.