Investors Prepare for Trade Tension, While They’re Split on Best Strategy

With the Trump administration preparing a new round of measures against China, investors like most observers anticipate a pick-up in trade tensions.

While there’s no majority view on how to position, some 40 percent of respondents in a Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey of money managers expect lower global stocks as a consequence of escalating U.S. trade tensions. Another 19 percent chose a weaker greenback. Only 17 percent of those surveyed expected no increase in tensions.

The investors, overseeing $354 billion of assets, were surveyed March 9-14.

Trade Worries Escalation of trade tensions likely to hit stocks most: Investor survey Source: BofAML

President Donald Trump’s sudden firing of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson last week and his appointment of Larry Kudlow as economic adviser has raised concerns about increasing trade protectionism. Kudlow subsequently indicated the administration was readying a larger round of tariffs against Chinese imports, saying the Asian country needed a “comeuppance” on trade.

Despite the perceived risk to stocks, equity funds enjoyed record inflows in the week to March 14, according to EPFR Global data.