Gender Diversity in U.K. Finance Has Some Way to Go

The first report from the Women in Finance Charter, an initiative to improve gender balance in the U.K. finance industry, makes for depressing reading, according to Bloomberg Gadfly’s Mark Gilbert and Elaine He. The most worrying finding is the glacial 3 percent pace at which executive suites have to change their composition to meet their self-imposed and not particularly challenging targets. One way to speed up the process, linking compensation to improvements in gender diversity, is already in the charter and would signal to managers that companies are serious about getting them to address imbalances in their own ranks.