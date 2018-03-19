Fed to Widen Gap to Peers in Divergence Markets Miss, BofA Says

The gap between policy rates in the U.S., Europe and Japan is likely to widen “a lot” further in coming years and markets do not appear to recognize the extent of the divergence, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Persistently below-target inflation means the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank are about three years behind the Federal Reserve in exiting extraordinary stimulus, Ethan Harris, the firm’s head of global economics research in New York, wrote in a note on Monday.

While the next few years will see a “steady diet” of interest-rate increases from the U.S. central bank, the BOJ and the ECB will implement only “token hikes,” he wrote. The weakness of the dollar, which has dropped against almost all its major peers, reflects a misplaced belief that the Fed’s progress will stall as its peers are forced to star tightening, he wrote.

“The divergence in policy rates is just beginning,” Harris wrote. “The markets don’t seem to recognize the scope of divergence among the major central banks. Despite the much more hawkish Fed, the dollar has been weak.”

Bank of America expects the Fed path’s to be more hawkish than that currently priced in by markets, where expectations are for just over 100 basis points of tightening by the end of next year -- starting with a hike at this week’s meeting. It predicts the ECB will stay on hold this year, before increasing its deposit rate twice in 2019, and no rate moves from the BOJ until at least 2020.

“The bond market seems to be pricing in more action from the ECB next year than from the Fed,” Harris wrote. “This seems to reflect a belief that the Fed will run into some kind of a ‘wall,’ undercutting the economy, while other central banks will inevitably be forced to get moving. Obviously, we disagree and expect policy divergence to continue vis-à-vis both Europe and Japan.”