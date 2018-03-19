EU Offers Brexit-Backing Tories an Easy Victory on Global Trade

The European Union has persuaded the U.K. to agree to all its key demands for the terms of a Brexit transition, while throwing a free bone to the British bulldogs in Theresa May’s Tory party who want a quick, clean split.

At first glance, the terms of the transitional phase fit precisely the recipe set down by the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier -- a 21-month “status quo” period during which the rest of the world carries on treating the U.K. as if it were still a member of the bloc.

Davis and Barnier while highlighted negotiation documents are projected on a screen, in Brussels on March 19. Photographer: Dario Pignatelli/Bloomberg

Normally, this kind of a deal would risk provoking an outcry from hardline Brexit supporters in the U.K. The crucial difference is that the EU has given May permission to pursue the dream of many of the keenest Brexit supporters: to strike new free-trade deals with other countries around the world.

For the likes of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson -- who led the pro-Brexit campaign -- and the influential Tory lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg, this vision of Britain as a great global trading nation is a core tenet of their faith in the project. They see the potential for new FTAs with the U.S., Australia, India and even China, in the coming decades for what they call “global Britain.”

To the delight of May’s officials, the latest draft of the exit treaty published Monday contains an explicit promise that the U.K. can negotiate any of these deals during the transition phase -- without asking the EU’s permission first.

The draft legal text goes even further -- saying the U.K. will even be able to implement these agreements before the end of the transition if the bloc allows.

Yet this is likely to be a cost-free promise from the European negotiating team in Brussels.

Trading Nation

Striking an ambitious free-trade deal with a country like the U.S. is likely to take a lot longer than the 21 months of a transition period. Not even the British Trade Secretary Liam Fox believes that this should be his first focus.

Instead, the U.K. will be scrambling to replicate the EU’s own 40 trade agreements with third countries, which will carry on during the transition period but end on Jan. 1, 2021.

What did the EU get in exchange? British agreement on just about everything else -- the length of the transition, the need for a legal backstop plan for the Irish border, migration on existing terms, and the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

But at the very least, the EU’s offer to give Britain its trading freedom shows that they want to help May keep her job. For the EU, Brexit would become a crisis if the prime minister were ousted and replaced with either Johnson or Rees-Mogg.