Draghi Doing ECB's Dirty Work Could Ease Weidmann's Path to Top

Mario Draghi will probably end the European Central Bank’s bond-buying program this year, and that could boost Jens Weidmann’s chances of succeeding him as president, according to a former ECB official.

“Draghi has done the dirty work, so to say,” Francesco Papadia, who ran the ECB’s market operations from 1998 to 2012, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “So you could think that the new president could come back to some extent toward orthodoxy. And from that point of view, Mr. Weidmann would be the good candidate.”

The ECB chief has spent his term fighting the risk of deflation and heading off speculative attacks that could have splintered the euro area, with measures including negative interest rates and an asset-purchase program that will climb to at least 2.55 trillion euros ($3.1 trillion). Papadia said he expects bond purchases to stop in either September or December this year, allowing interest rates to start being increased some time thereafter.

Weidmann, the head of Germany’s Bundesbank, is currently the favorite among economists to take over when Draghi steps down in October 2019, not least because the nation has never held the presidency despite being the euro area’s largest economy.

Yet Weidmann has also been a persistent critic of Draghi’s policies, and that could count against him when governments negotiate who should take the next eight-year term.

“Of course, then you’re not sure that the dirty work would not be needed for another eight years,” Papadia said. “But in terms of timing this may not be the worst possible timing for a person like the president of the Bundesbank.”

Papadia also had harsh words for his homeland, Italy, which is burdened with non-performing loans, an underperfoming economy -- and now a messy election outcome.

“Italy has to take care of itself, which it doesn’t seem to want to do,” he said. “They are making the task more difficult for everyone else.”

