Crisis Deepens in Norway as Showdown Heads to Parliament Vote

A majority in Norway’s parliament signaled it will try to oust the nation’s justice minister after a controversial Facebook post, in a move that will probably force Prime Minister Erna Solberg to put her whole cabinet up for a vote.

It will be a tense day in Oslo Tuesday, with a no-confidence process set to start at 10 a.m. local time. Solberg’s Conservative Party will meet an hour before to decide on a way forward.

The Christian Democrats on Monday decided to back a no-confidence motion put forward by the center-left opposition against Justice Minister Sylvi Listhaug. But it’s unclear how the party will vote should Solberg put the whole cabinet on the line.

The Christian Democrats don’t have “confidence in the justice minister,” leader Knut Arild Hareide told reporters in Oslo after an almost five-hour party meeting. “We therefore ask Erna Solberg to take action to avoid a no-confidence situation in parliament.”

Solberg has been reluctant to get rid of Listhaug. The minister is backed by the anti-immigration base in the Progress Party, which has been Solberg’s key coalition partner over the past five years. Listhaug angered the opposition after accusing the Labor Party of caring more for the rights of terrorists than national security.

Labor Party leader Jonas Gahr Store reiterated on Monday that the party would vote to oust Listhaug.

The Listhaug Facebook post on March 9 triggered the most serious crisis Solberg has faced during her almost half decade in power. After steering Norway through the worst ever slump in its oil industry, the premier had just celebrated her reelection in September and expanded her coalition two months ago.

Norway doesn’t hold snap elections, so any new government would need to be formed through the current parliament. A first shot at doing that could fall to the Labor Party, whose 49 seats make it the biggest group in the 169-member legislature.

But Labor will need to convince some of the center-right parties to back it since it lacks a center-left majority. Recent polls have shown growing popularity for the prime minister, with backing for her Conservative Party rising to 28 percent from the 25 percent in the election, according to website pollofpolls. Labor, which has been partially engulfed by a #Metoo scandal, has lost backing and now hovers at just below 24 percent.

The crisis is likely to have little effect on the markets, with the economy of western Europe’s biggest oil exporter enjoying a full-blown recovery. The prime minister has spent a record amount of oil wealth on supporting the economy, even dipping into the nation’s $1 trillion wealth fund for the first time in 2016.

“The Norwegian political system is consensus based even though it may not seem like it these days,” said Kjersti Haugland, chief economist at DNB ASA.

Norway’s central bank last week signaled it’s poised to start raising rates again as the economy accelerates.

But Haugland said there is a risk the krone might weaken, “since foreign investors could become uncertain about what it all means.”