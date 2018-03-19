Bridgegate Prosecutor Fishman Gets Crisis Job at Arnold & Porter

Paul Fishman, New Jersey’s former top federal prosecutor, has joined Arnold & Porter, where he will lead the law firm’s crisis management and strategic response team, according to a statement by the firm.

He served as the U.S. attorney in New Jersey from 2009 to 2017 and prosecuted the political scandal known as Bridgegate, which culminated in the conviction of three allies of former Governor Chris Christie for creating traffic jams near the George Washington Bridge. Fishman also prosecuted major cases of computer hacking, health care fraud and political corruption.

He was one of 46 U.S. attorneys forced to resign in March 2017 by the Trump administration.

Fishman will work in New York and New Jersey, handling internal investigations, compliance counseling, white collar defense, civil litigation and appellate cases, according to the law firm.