Barclays in Activist Crosshairs as Bramson Takes 5.2% Stake

Barclays Plc, in the midst of an overhaul of its investment bank, became the target of activist Edward Bramson after his Sherborne Investors acquired 5.2 percent of the voting rights.

Bramson is keen to push for change at Barclays, said a person familiar with his views, who asked not to be identified. The person declined to elaborate on the investor’s strategy. The stock trades about a third below the value of the bank’s assets, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“There is clearly substantial opportunity for shareholder value creation from a change in direction,” Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analysts Edward Firth and Richard Smith wrote in a note, calling the bank the “perfect activist investment.” Still, “Barclays’ board have proved intractable in the past.”

Jes Staley Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Barclays, led by Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley, is emerging from a mixed 2017, saying last month it will return its dividend to previous levels, while considering stock buybacks for the first time in more than 20 years. While that’s provided some relief for Staley, the investment bank -- which he pledged to turn around -- is still the firm’s worst-performing division and has been losing market share to rivals.

Barclays rose as much as 4.4 percent and traded 3.8 percent higher at 10:20 a.m. in London. Before today, the stock was among the worst performers over the past 12 months in the Bloomberg Europe 500 Banks and Financial Services Index.

Top Five

Bramson’s move is the latest high-profile investment in a European bank, which have been slower than their U.S. peers to recover from the credit crisis. Stephen Feinberg’s Cerberus Capital Management last year took stakes in the largest German lenders, Deutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG, both of which are in the midst of turnaround efforts. In Switzerland, activist investor Rudolf Bohli is pushing for change at Credit Suisse Group AG, though he has gained little traction.

With a stake of 5.2 percent, Sherborne would be among the top five investors in Barclays, but much of those voting rights are held through derivatives, which require less money up front. The firm invested 580 million pounds ($814 million) in stock and other instruments of Barclays and may raise or reduce its holding without further notice, it said Monday.

Barclays has a market value of about 37 billion pounds. Its biggest shareholders are U.S. asset managers Capital Group of Cos. and BlackRock Inc., as well as Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund. Tiger Global Management, the hedge-fund firm run by Chase Coleman, acquired a $1 billion stake in November.

“As with all its shareholders, Barclays will continue to engage with Sherborne, and welcomes them as a shareholder,” the London-based bank said.

American Raider

Bramson, a publicity-shy New York activist, is known for targeting smaller British money management firms, including Electra Private Equity Plc, one of the U.K.’s oldest private-equity firms. In 2010, he went after F&C Asset Management Plc, an institution with a history that stretches back to 1868. British newspapers refer to him as an American corporate raider and have portrayed him as “laying siege” to venerable U.K. firms.

“We believe the size and nature of the target investment will come as a surprise to many shareholders,” Numis Corp., an investment bank that’s working with Sherborne on the deal, said in a note to investors. “However, Barclays trades at 68 percent of book value and it share price has been a significant underperformer in recent years.”

Sherborne sees an opportunity to double the stock price of Barclays via a turnaround, said the person familiar with Bramson’s views.

Bramson likes to push for changes from within, he said in an interview for a 2015 Bloomberg Markets magazine story. He usually seeks at least one seat on the board, preferably as chairman. Once he has that, he said, he will spend a month or two meeting staff, asking questions and listening. Staying quiet is tactically smart in a turnaround, Bramson says. If you spell out your intentions early, you might stir resistance among the employees whose support you need later.

In 2013, he exited his stake in 3i Group Plc, Britain’s biggest publicly traded private-equity firm, with a return of 38 percent.