Apple Puts Squeeze on Samsung With Own Screen Push
IPhone makers move into displays has long-term potential of hurting suppliersBy and
Apple Inc. is designing and producing its own device displays for the first time, using a secret manufacturing facility near its California headquarters to make small numbers of the screens for testing purposes, according to people familiar with the situation. That puts Samsung Electronics Co.’s $3.4 billion a year relationship with Apple at risk. The rival phone-maker was Apple’s fourth biggest supplier in 2017, Bloomberg data show.
