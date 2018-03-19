AB-InBev to Expand in Tanzania With New $100 Million Brewery

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV agreed to build a $100 million brewery in Tanzania as the world’s biggest beermaker steps up investment on the continent to meet booming demand.

The plans for a facility in Dodoma, the East African nation’s capital, were agreed following a meeting between President John Magufuli and Ricardo Tadeu, AB-InBev’s head of Africa. The company is also building a brewery in Nigeria, and said earlier this month the continent was among its fastest-growing territories.

Read More: AB InBev Steps Up Spending in Africa to Match Sales Growth