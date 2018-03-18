Yi Gang to Become China’s Central Bank Governor, WSJ Reports

China named Yi Gang to run its central bank, the Wall Street Journal reported, elevating a long-serving deputy governor with deep international links to the forefront of efforts to clean up the nation’s financial sector and modernize monetary policy.

The National People’s Congress, China’s legislature, will almost certainly approve President Xi Jinping’s choice for governor of the People’s Bank of China in a formal vote due Monday. Representatives of the NPC were not immediately available for comment on the appointment.

By promoting an official who has served as number two to incumbent governor Zhou Xiaochuan for more than a decade, China is signaling that it is seeking policy continuity. Now set to retire, Zhou has steered the institution through the global financial crisis, overhauled monetary policy tools and overseen the elevation of the yuan to reserve-currency status during his record 15-year term.

Speaking on Bloomberg Television Sunday, U.S. Treasury undersecretary for international affairs David Malpass said Yi is a "very strong technical leader with lots of skills" and that the U.S. looks forward to a "strong dialog with the leaders that China designates."

Yi inherits an institution that, while more influential at home and abroad than the one that Zhou took over in 2002, faces much more complex challenges. The most pressing will be pushing forward with Xi’s financial cleanup without crashing an economy that’s heading toward a debt-to-output ratio exceeding 300 percent.

The PBOC faces those tasks at a time of major institutional changes. China this month merged its bank and insurance regulators, a move that gave the central bank power to write rules for the financial sector, and likely makes it the most powerful body in the new Financial Stability and Development Committee.

Safe Pair of Hands

Still, as the next vice premier in charge of financial and economic policy is widely expected to be Liu He, Yi’s appointment to the PBOC role signals that the central bank will be run by a tested official while overall policy direction will be set by Xi’s top economic adviser.

“We can expect more continuation of Governor Zhou’s approach to monetary policy and financial regulation,” said Chen Zhiwu, an economics professor at the University of Hong Kong and a former adviser to China’s State Council, or cabinet. “Wall Street should be happy, at least as far as policy matters are concerned that are within the PBOC’s control.”

The succession comes amid changes atop global central banks and their shift away from years of easy money. Jerome Powell succeeded Janet Yellen as Fed chair in February and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is set to begin another term. And though European Central Bank President Mario Draghi doesn’t conclude his time in office until late next year, jostling over his replacement has already begun.

Once confirmed in the role, Yi will face an immediate task of calibrating the PBOC’s response to monetary policy normalization in the U.S.

Domestic Concerns

"China’s monetary policy should be mainly based on domestic economy and finance situations. We need to consider it comprehensively," Yi said at a press conference on March 9 when he was asked about whether the PBOC will follow prospective Fed rate hikes.

Yi joined the central bank in 1997 and served in a succession of roles before promotions to deputy governor and administrator of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange. As head of the currency regulator, he presided over expansion of the world’s largest foreign reserve stockpile, which peaked in 2014 at nearly $4 trillion, along with more loosening of currency trading restrictions and greater emphasis on increasing the yuan’s international use.

U.S. Education

Like Zhou, Yi is a fluent English speaker with longstanding links to global economic leaders. Yi earned a business degree at Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota, and a Ph.D. in economics at the University of Illinois before moving to Indiana University at Indianapolis as a professor in 1986, according to his official PBOC biography.

While lacking the independence afforded the leadership of most major central banks, Yi will influence decisions that help shape the global financial landscape in an economy that contributes about a third of world growth.

He’ll need to keep an eye on inflation that’s forecast to accelerate this year and guard against the risk of a resurgence of destabilizing capital outflows. What’s more, he also must improve communication to global investors and the bond market while pushing for China to have a bigger role in global institutions such as the International Monetary Fund.

The economy proved surprisingly strong last year, posting the first full-year acceleration in growth since 2010.

Slowing Growth

The new leadership comes at a time of heightened awareness of the risks facing the economy, from a broader trade-war with the U.S. to a long-feared financial blowup. Even without a negative shock, economists see the effects of the government’s campaign to rein in credit and slow the property market as taking an inevitable toll this year. Gross domestic product growth is seen slowing to 6.5 percent, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Zhou has already flagged the risks that await his successor, warning in October about the potential for a collapse in asset prices after the popping of a credit bubble. In November, Zhou again aired concerns over the nation’s debt-related risks, warning of “hidden, complex, sudden, contagious and hazardous” dangers lurking.

Zhou has repeatedly called for greater openness of the financial sector, and his counterparts in government seem to have been listening. Just after U.S. President Donald Trump’s November visit, China said it plans to lift some foreign ownership limits on banks, giving global financial companies unprecedented market access.

Bolder Opening

Still, the financial system remains sheltered behind capital controls to curb outflows and maintain stability, and is buttressed by ongoing current account surpluses that protect it from the whims of global investors.

Reflecting on his tenure, Zhou told a packed briefing at the congress that market reforms should be accelerated and China “can be bolder” in opening up.

“I’ve spent so many years working in the financial system and many things have happened,” he said. “It’s my honor to work with everyone to push ahead with financial reforms and opening up. I feel very honored.”

— With assistance by Yinan Zhao, Kevin Hamlin, Xiaoqing Pi, Miao Han, and Michael McKee