Dubai Awards $348 Million of Contracts for New Power Plants

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority confirmed that it awarded contracts worth 1.28 billion dirhams ($348 million) to build four substations at the same time to increase the capacity and efficiency of its electricity and transmission networks, the utility said in an emailed statement.

The projects were allocated to:

Grid Solution SAS got a 315 million dirhams contract to build the Canal Garden Station, which is scheduled to be completed by February 2020.

Siemens was given the Dubai South station substation deal, worth 323 million dirhams, which will be built within the Dubai World Central project, and is scheduled to be done by March 2020.

A 305 million dirhams construction contract for the Dubai North station was awarded to Al Fanar Co. to meet growing load demand for new substations, which are being built to expand the infrastructure in and around Dubai Airport. It is expected to be completed by January 2021.

The 339 million dirhams construction contract for Shams station was awarded to ABB Ltd., and is scheduled for finalization by December 2020.

“There are currently 243 132/11kV substations, and 15 inaugurated in 2017, with nine inaugurated since the beginning of 2018,” the company said. “DEWA is currently working to build 112 stations over the next few years at a total value of 10 billion dirhams.”

The new 400/132kV substations will add to DEWA’s existing 21,400/132kV substations, it said.

— With assistance by Dana Khraiche