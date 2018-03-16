Job Openings in U.S. Rose to Record in January, Above Forecast

U.S. job openings rebounded to the highest on record in January, reflecting a solid job market at the start of the year, Labor Department data showed Friday.

Highlights of Job Openings (January) Number of positions waiting to be filled increased by 645,000 to 6.31m (est. 5.92m) from a downwardly revised 5.67m in Dec. (prev 5.81m): Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS

Private hiring rose to 5.24m from 5.17m

3.27m Americans quit their jobs, down from 3.34m in Dec.; quits rate eased to 2.2% from 2.3%

Key Takeaways



The surge in January job postings may help explain February’s addition of 313,000 workers to employers’ payrolls, the biggest gain since mid-2016. While wages cooled last month, pay may start increasing at a faster pace as the economy continues to expand and approaches full employment. Revisions on Friday showed the quits rate touched 2.3 percent in December, the highest since 2005, suggesting workers are confident that they will be able to find another job.

Other Details