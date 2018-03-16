Charted
Some Good News for Spring Homebuyers
Jump in U.S. housing completions in February may help to ease tight inventory, pricesBy and
While U.S. housing starts cooled more than expected in February on a reversal in the multifamily category, the tight supply of homes is getting an influx. The number of housing units completed rose to a 1.32 million annualized rate, the highest in 10 years, data from the Census Bureau showed Friday. That may bode well for buyers, as the lack of inventory in recent years has worked to reduce affordability.
