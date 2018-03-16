Kelly Told White House Staff No Shake-Up Imminent, Sanders Says

John Kelly, White House chief of staff, stands in the Oval Office of the White House on March 6.

President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff John Kelly reassured senior officials on Friday that “no immediate personnel changes” were planned, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, as a series of departures stoked questions about a broader shake-up at the White House.

Sanders also tamped down speculation that National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster would be leaving his post soon, saying she spoke to the president Thursday and was asked to convey his message that he had confidence in McMaster’s work.