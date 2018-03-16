Kelly Told White House Staff No Shake-Up Imminent, Sanders Says

Kelly Told White House Staff No Shake-Up Imminent, Sanders SaysBy
President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff John Kelly reassured senior officials on Friday that “no immediate personnel changes” were planned, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, as a series of departures stoked questions about a broader shake-up at the White House.
Sanders also tamped down speculation that National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster would be leaving his post soon, saying she spoke to the president Thursday and was asked to convey his message that he had confidence in McMaster’s work.
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE