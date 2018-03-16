CBS Plans to Air Stormy Daniels Interview March 25

CBS plans to broadcast an interview March 25 with porn actress Stormy Daniels, who has said she had a sexual relationship with President Donald Trump before the 2016 election, a person familiar with the matter said.

The segment, produced for CBS’s “60 Minutes" program, did not attract a legal threat from Trump Organization lawyers, said the person, who asked not to be identified disclosing private information. Attorneys for the president’s business operation sought an order last month to stop Daniels from talking about her alleged affair, according to documents provided by her attorney. The Washington Post reported the planned CBS broadcast earlier Thursday.

A phone call to the New York office of CBS outside business hours wasn’t answered.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, sued Trump on March 6 to nullify the agreement she says she struck with his personal lawyer in October 2016 to keep quiet about the alleged affair. She argues that the document is invalid because Trump didn’t sign it, even though she took the $130,000 offered in exchange for her silence.

Trump’s attorneys this week missed a deadline to accept the return of the settlement payment, according to Daniels’ lawyer. In exchange for the cash, Daniels would be permitted to “speak openly and freely about her prior relationship with the president and the attempts to silence her,” and use any text messages, photos, videos or other materials in her possession, her lawyer said Monday in announcing the offer.