Investors Pare Back $1 Trillion Bond Bet

Guggenheim's Minerd Says It's Time to Get Out of High-Yield Debt

Investors loved corporate bonds. Now they’re leaving them.

Across fixed income, credit funds stand out as suffering persistent outflows over the past three months, according to Societe Generale SA. That’s after money managers helped to swell assets fourfold to more than $1 trillion since 2010, according to the bank. The change in sentiment may be a turning point for a type of debt that became a must-have during an era of easy-money policies.

“The latest outflows from credit may be a further sign that the golden years are increasingly behind us,” Societe Generale strategists led by Arthur Van Slooten wrote in a note Thursday. They ask whether “an indispensable asset” could soon be “an undesirable asset.”

It’s no coincidence investors are paring exposure at the same time as central banks retreat from bond-buying programs and pave the way for increasing interest rates. They’re also growing disenchanted with investment-grade debt that carries more duration risk, sending risk premiums to a five-month high and demanding more compensation for jumbo deals in the primary market.

“We have an overweight in high-yield over investment-grade as we expect the latter to underperform on further spikes in rate volatility,” Greg Venizelos, senior credit strategist at AXA Investment Managers, said in an interview. “We prefer HY where investors benefit from a higher spread carry that can better absorb a rise in rates and a lower duration exposure.”

JPMorgan Asset Management this week downgraded its exposure to U.S. investment-grade credit to underweight while maintaining its neutral stance on credit overall, citing “unsustainably” tight spreads in high-grade obligations as interest rate risk advances.

Exchange-traded funds also show investors shunning investment-grade debt. The $31.5 billion iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, ticker LQD, the largest tracking the securities, has lost over $6 billion this year. Short interest as a percentage of shares outstanding stands at more than 8 percent, the highest since 2010, according to Markit data. At over 8 years, LQD’s modified duration -- a measure of sensitivity to changes in interest rates -- is higher than high-yield counterparts.

Credit fans still have plenty of reasons to be bullish. Bonds have demographics on their side -- an aging population will continue to stoke demand for fixed income over equities. Meanwhile, diminished inflows into high-yield bond funds in recent years haven’t spurred spread widening thanks in part to modest net supply capping spreads in the face of weakness.

In the week ending March 14, investment-grade funds drew $1.3 billion of inflows, while investors withdrew $900 million from high-yield peers in a ninth consecutive week of redemptions, according to a Bank of America Merrill Lynch report citing EPFR Global data.

Among the headwinds Societe Generale still sees for credit:

Risk premiums indicate that it’s expensive compared to almost all asset classes

No marginal buyers are on the horizon to replace the European Central Bank when it stops purchases

Most investor portfolios are now heavily overweight credit versus other asset classes historically; when the direction turns, these positions point to potential selling pressure

— With assistance by Cormac Mullen