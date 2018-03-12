Your Questions About Trump and Kim Jong Un’s Meeting, Answered

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have agreed to meet, a prospect that seemed unthinkable when the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea were exchanging insults and threats last year. What’s more, Kim has indicated he’s willing to consider relinquishing his nuclear arsenal. But more than two decades of nuclear talks have repeatedly broken down, with each side accusing the other of reneging on various commitments. North Korea in the meantime has gotten ever closer to obtaining the ability to strike the U.S. mainland with a nuclear weapon, adding urgency to the discussions.

1. When and where will Trump and Kim meet?

There’s no time or date yet, but Trump said the meeting could come by “early June or before.” The U.S. president says there are five potential sites under consideration, without elaborating. ( Here’s a list of nine possibilities Bloomberg compiled.) Trump was speaking after confirming CIA Director Mike Pompeo recently traveled to North Korea to meet with Kim -- the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit since former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright in 2000.

2. What do the two sides want?



The U.S. wants North Korea to dismantle its nuclear-weapons program, in no small part because Kim has directly threatened to use such arms against Americans. Trump has insisted, as did previous U.S. administrations, that North Korea must be willing to commit to giving up its weapons before talks could begin. North Korea in turn wants a guarantee of its own security, with a South Korean newspaper reporting that Kim would seek a peace treaty. It’s unclear if Kim would also push for U.S. troops to leave South Korea. Regardless of their aims, even the meeting happening -- with the prospect of Trump and Kim shaking hands and building some sort of personal rapport -- could in itself be an accomplishment, even if it’s just the start of a very long and potentially fraught process to get Kim to lay down his arms.

3. Why does North Korea worry about its security?

The 1950s conflict between North Korea, backed by China and the Soviet Union, and South Korea, backed by the U.S., ended without a peace treaty. As such, the U.S. and North Korea are technically still at war. Kim, like his father and grandfather, views the U.S. -- which stations some 30,000 troops in South Korea and conducts drills with its military -- as an existential threat. Recent American military campaigns in Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya have only reinforced his view that nuclear weapons are necessary to deter a U.S. invasion. According to a South Korean publication this week, North Korea and South Korea may seek to declare an end to military hostilities later this month at a summit of their leaders.

4. What would be the point of negotiations?

Diplomats have long talked about seeking a grand bargain: In exchange for economic assistance and security guarantees, North Korea would give up its nuclear weapons in a way that could be verified by outsiders. Others argue the most that talks could achieve at this point would be a freeze on the program. Trump has his mind set on bigger goals. “Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea!" he tweeted.

5. Has any country willingly given up its nuclear weapons?

South Africa is considered to be the only nation to have successfully built its own nuclear weapons, then abandoned them. When the Soviet Union broke up in 1991, some of its nuclear weaponry was left in former republics Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan, and all three -- eventually -- arranged for them to be eliminated or transferred to Russia. The leaders of Iraq and Libya -- Saddam Hussein and Muammar Qaddafi -- each agreed to cease nuclear development before it yielded viable weapons: a key reason Kim has been reluctant to give up his weapons.

6. How advanced are Kim’s weapons and missiles programs?

North Korea has detonated what it said was a hydrogen bomb capable of riding an intercontinental ballistic missile to big cities across the U.S. One study concluded Kim’s military had successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles. But the U.S. military said as recently as January that North Korea hasn’t demonstrated essential capabilities for a missile, including whether such a device could survive reentry into the atmosphere and hit a target accurately. In an address in December, Kim said his nation’s nuclear deterrent was “ irreversible.”

7. Why has Kim agreed to talks?

Kim may see himself negotiating from a position of strength, and his carefully curated public image within his nation would get a boost from him sitting down with the president of the U.S. He also could be feeling the bite of tougher sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council, the U.S. and the European Union. North Korea’s currency reserves have shrunk enough to crimp imports of essential products, some analysts say. It’s also possible that Kim sees an opportunity to create tension between the U.S. and South Korea, which had previously differed on the benefit of dialogue. Moon Jae-in, who became president of South Korea in May, has encouraged talks -- prompting Trump to accuse him of "appeasement." The U.S. says North Korea has a track record of escalating and then lowering nuclear tensions to win diplomatic and economic benefits; North Korea points the finger at the Americans for breaking their commitments.

8. How has this played out in the past?



A 1994 accord to freeze the nuclear program, agreed under Democratic President Bill Clinton, collapsed in 2002 after Republican President George W. Bush took office and the U.S. accused North Korea of having a secret program to produce highly enriched uranium -- a claim the North Koreans disputed and which was never proved. Bush had just used his 2002 state of union address to lump North Korea in with Iraq and Iran as the “axis of evil.”

1994 accord to freeze the nuclear program, agreed under Democratic President Bill Clinton, collapsed in 2002 after Republican President George W. Bush took office and the U.S. accused North Korea of having a secret program to produce highly enriched uranium -- a claim the North Koreans disputed and which was never proved. Bush had just used his 2002 state of union address to lump North Korea in with Iraq and Iran as the “axis of evil.” A denuclearization agreement sealed during six-party talks in 2005 never got off the ground after the U.S. -- the same week the deal was signed -- sanctioned a Macau-based bank for laundering North Korean money and encouraged other governments to cut financial ties with Pyongyang. North Korea immediately boycotted the six-party process and requested bilateral talks with the U.S., which rebuffed the idea.

In October 2006, North Korea conducted its first nuclear test, prompting another round of multinational talks that produced an agreement to close its nuclear facilities in exchange for food and energy assistance. That accord collapsed in 2009 following a dispute over inspections.

9. Is accepting North Korea as a nuclear-armed state an option?

Some analysts have suggested that’s the best way to ease tensions, but no major country has said yet that it would go that far. Doing so could lead South Korea, Japan and perhaps Taiwan to seek their own nuclear arms -- undermining, perhaps fatally, the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. When tensions were strained last year, South Korean politicians discussed the redeployment of U.S. tactical nuclear weapons, which were removed in the early 1990s.

The Reference Shelf