Tillerson Says Trump Considered Talks With Kim for ‘Some Time’By
U.S. President Donald Trump had been considering the possibility of direct talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a while, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.
“That’s a decision the president took himself,” Tillerson told reporters in Djibouti on Friday. “I spoke to him very early this morning about that decision and we had a good conversation. This is something he’s had on his mind for quite some time.”
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE