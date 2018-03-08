Manafort Denies Federal Fraud Charges, This Time in Virginia

Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for Donald Trump, center, outside the District Courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia on March 8, 2018.

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, denied federal felony charges -- again.

Manafort entered a not guilty plea Thursday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, where he faces 18 counts including bank fraud and tax fraud. Last week, he denied wrongdoing in a related case in Washington accusing him of money laundering.

The judge tentatively scheduled the trial for July 10. The Washington case is set for trial on Sept. 17.

If convicted, Manafort, 68, could face more than 10 years behind bars in the Virginia case and almost 20 years in the Washington case. His former deputy, Rick Gates, is cooperating with prosecutors after pleading guilty to conspiracy.

Manafort is among 19 people charged by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is probing potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russians during the 2016 U.S. election. The charges against Manafort don’t relate to the election, although some of the alleged crimes occurred while he ran Trump’s campaign.

Among those indicted are 13 Russians accused of engaging in a multiyear effort to tilt the election in Trump’s favor using social media platforms, secret operatives and political rallies in the U.S.

Manafort and Gates worked for Viktor Yanukovych, the pro-Russian former Ukrainian president who was attempting to burnish his image in the U.S. and Europe. Prosecutors say Manafort conspired to launder millions of dollars he earned from his lobbying work, failed to register in the U.S. as a lobbyist, and didn’t pay taxes on overseas income. For legal reasons, he has two cases in two courts.

The cases are U.S. v. Manafort, 18-cr-83, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Virginia (Alexandria), and U.S. v. Manafort, 17-cr-201, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).