Trump to Be Briefed on Democrats' Rebuttal to GOP Memo on FBI

President Donald Trump’s staff will brief him on a Democratic memo rebutting Republican allegations of FBI bias in its Russia probe, his chief of staff said Tuesday.

Trump has received the memo but hadn’t yet read it in detail, John Kelly said before a meeting between the president and law enforcement officials at the White House.

The House Intelligence Committee voted Monday to release the memo to the public. But the document -- like the Republican memo that precipitated it -- is based on classified information and the president has five days to approve its release.