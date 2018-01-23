Tillerson Says Russia Is Responsible for Syrian Chemical Use

Russia is ultimately responsible for chemical weapons use by the Syrian regime and should stop blocking United Nations resolutions seeking to investigate alleged violations of a 2013 accord to remove chemical weapons from Syria, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said.

Russia, at a minimum, should abstain during Security Council votes, Tillerson said Tuesday in Paris at the end of a 24-nation meeting aimed at creating a “partnership” to punish chemical weapon use.

“The facts are known and documented,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said. “But we face obstruction by several countries.” In November, Russia vetoed the renewal of a UN body that had investigated chemical use in Syria.

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said in a statement Thursday that there are reports that Bashar al-Assad’s regime used chlorine gas against civilians during recent fighting in Eastern Ghouta, scene of a previous gas attack in 2013 that almost led to U.S. and French air strikes, which were called back after Syria agreed to a U.S.-Russia accord to transfer all its chemical stocks out of the country. Tillerson said Tuesday there is evidence the regime continues to hold chemical weapons.

France Tuesday imposed sanctions on 24 people and entities it says are responsible for the use of chemical weapons in Syria. “We want you to know that we know who you are, and that we will not cease our pursuit,” Le Drian said.