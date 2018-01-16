Singapore’s Central Bank Updates Corporate Code to Boost Investor Confidence

In an attempt to boost investor confidence in Singapore’s capital markets and support innovation, the city-state’s central bank released a consultation paper Tuesday revising its recommendations for corporate governance.

The Code of Corporate Governance -- which was last reviewed in 2012 -- is focused on strengthening efficiencies at the board level of corporations by enhancing diversity and encouraging board renewals, according to a statement released by the Corporate Governance Council. It will also boost Singapore’s appeal as an international investment destination.

"The streamlined code is shorter and concise," said Corporate Governance Council’s chairman Chew Choon Seng, who was previously chairperson for Singapore Exchange Ltd. It seeks to encourage companies to move away from a compliance mindset and adopt thoughtful corporate governance practices, he added.

The council, which was formed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, has asked interested parties to submit their feedback by March 15 and has also recommended the establishment of an industry-led advisory committee to oversee corporate governance. The changes are expected to be introduced within the second half of this year.

Some of the proposed changes include: