Trump Ends Protection From Deportation for 200,000 Salvadorans

About 200,000 Salvadorans who have been in the U.S. since at least 2001 will become eligible to be deported next year, the Trump administration announced Monday.

The Salvadorans, who were granted temporary permits to live and work in the U.S. after a series of deadly earthquakes, could be deported if they don’t leave the U.S. by Sept. 9, 2019, said two senior administration officials who spoke to reporters Monday on condition of anonymity.

Salvadorans make up the largest portion of individuals covered by so-called temporary protected status, which shields about 320,000 people in the U.S. from deportation, according to the Congressional Research Service. The humanitarian program covers immigrants who have fled from natural disasters and other turmoil in their home countries.

President Donald Trump’s decision signals a departure from the stance of previous administrations, which granted and re-authorized temporary protected status for Hondurans beginning in the late 1990s.

In 2016, the Obama administration determined that conditions in El Salvador remained unsafe for the return of residents covered under the TPS program.

“There continues to be a substantial, but temporary, disruption of living conditions in El Salvador resulting from a series of earthquakes in 2001, and El Salvador remains unable, temporarily, to handle adequately the return of its nationals,” a July 8, 2016, notice in the Federal Register said.

Advocates for continuing TPS for El Salvador and other countries in Central America have argued that violence and political unrest make it unsafe for migrants to return.

Trump campaigned on a hard-line approach to immigration and his allies have said the temporary protections have persisted far beyond their original intent.

The protection program has been recently criticized by Senator Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, who said in an Oct. 30 letter to the Department of Homeland Security that immigrants living in the U.S. under TPS were taking “jobs that might otherwise be filled by one of the 7.1 million unemployed Americans.”

In November, the Trump administration said it was ending TPS for Haitians who came to the U.S. after the deadly 2010 earthquake. The decision was criticized by Republican and Democratic lawmakers from Florida.

More than 90 percent of TPS beneficiaries come from Honduras, El Salvador and Haiti. Losing them could cost the U.S. about $280 million in contributions to gross domestic product, according to an analysis by the Immigrant Resource Center, which promotes immigrant rights.

