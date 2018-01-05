EPA Chief Interested If Attorney General Job Opens Up, Source Says

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has told associates he would be willing to lead the Justice Department, should the position become available, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The former Oklahoma attorney general has discussed the matter in recent days amid perennial speculation about the tenure of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, said the people, who asked not to be identified describing internal conversations.

The New York Times, Associated Press and Bloomberg News reported on Thursday that President Donald Trump ordered his White House counsel, Don McGahn, early last year to lobby Sessions not to recuse himself from the Justice Department’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 elections. Sessions recused himself anyway, infuriating Trump.

The president’s anger over the matter tends to resurface after news reports on the Russia investigation and Sessions’s role in the probe, two White House officials said. But one of those officials, plus a third official, said that there are no serious discussions to replace Sessions at the moment.

Sessions’s spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores declined to comment.

Pruitt, who has been discussed as a possible candidate for an Oklahoma seat in the U.S. Senate, stressed his focus is on leading the EPA during an October interview with Bloomberg News, while signaling he would serve in other roles if it would help drive Trump’s agenda.

“I am here because I really feel called to it,” Pruitt said at the time. “You do what’s before you, you do the best work you can, you bless the president -- I really serve to bless him and his process and help him form decisions and lead with direction here -- and then you see what opportunities present themselves in the future on how to better the agenda overall.”