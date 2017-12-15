Trump to Visit FBI Academy After Saying Agency ‘In Tatters'

President Donald Trump plans to visit the FBI Academy in Quantico in Virginia on Friday, the White House said in a statement, an appearance that comes less than two weeks after he said the agency’s reputation was “in Tatters.”

Trump has frequently criticized the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election and the possible involvement of Trump’s campaign under the direction of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. He said in a tweet earlier this month that under former FBI Director James Comey, who Trump fired earlier in the year, the bureau’s “reputation is in Tatters - worst in History!”

“But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness,” he said.

The White House said the president will attend a graduation ceremony at the academy.

Mueller’s probe has come under attack by Trump and some congressional Republicans after the Justice Department provided a House committee copies of text messages in which two FBI agents privately mocked Trump during the 2016 campaign.