Trump to Meet With Republican Senators on Trade Issues

President Donald Trump will have lunch on Tuesday with a group of Republican senators to discuss trade and the U.S. economy, a White House official said.

The group includes Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Joni Ernst of Iowa, Deb Fischer of Nebraska, Jeff Flake of Arizona, Cory Gardner of Colorado and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina. They’ll be joined by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Trump’s chief of staff John Kelly, National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn and Trump’s legislative affairs director, Marc Short.

The senators are interested in trade priorities, the official said in an email, without providing further details.