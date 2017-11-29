Trump Announces New Sanctions on North Korea

Trump Says 'We Will Handle' North Korea Situation

President Donald Trump said Wednesday after a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping that major new sanctions will be imposed on North Korea.

“Just spoke to President XI JINPING of China concerning the provocative actions of North Korea,” Trump said in a tweet. “Additional major sanctions will be imposed on North Korea today. This situation will be handled!”

Trump didn’t specify what country would impose additional sanctions.

North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic test on early Wednesday North Korea time, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared that he could now hit the entire U.S. with a nuclear weapon.