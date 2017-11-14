Duterte Lashes Out at Trudeau as Ties With Trump Warm

‘I will never, never allow a foreigner to question’ policies

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte lashed out at Justin Trudeau after the Canadian prime minister raised concerns about human rights abuses under the country’s drug war.

Rodrigo Duterte Photographer: Veejay Villafranca/Bloomberg

Duterte said he wouldn’t explain his policies to foreigners. “I will answer the fisherman and the farmer and I will explain to them patiently why it is so, but I will never, never allow a foreigner to question why it is so,” he told reporters in an expletive-laden answer. “It is an insult.”

The Philippine leader was responding to a question about Trudeau’s decision to bring up thousands of alleged extrajudicial killings and other abuses associated with his campaign against drugs. Trudeau was among several world leaders in Manila to attend meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations that ended on Tuesday.

Duterte’s rebuke to Trudeau contrasted with his warm exchanges with Donald Trump. The U.S. president, who has consistently praised Duterte and his campaign against drugs, sidestepped the issue in their own talks in Manila.

The Philippine leader has repeatedly unloaded on Western leaders who have criticized the drug war. He questioned his country’s security alliance with the U.S. and told former President Barack Obama he could “go to hell” after he called for the drug war to be fought “in a way that’s consistent with basic international norms.”

A family member grieves next to the body of an alleged drug user in Manila on Oct. 3. Photographer: Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images

‘Personal and Official Insult’

Trudeau said Canada was obligated to discuss human rights concerns.

“I also mentioned human rights, the rule of law and specifically extrajudicial killings as being an issue that Canada is concerned with,” Trudeau told reporters in response to a question. “The president was receptive to my comments and it was throughout a very cordial and positive exchange.”

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also told reporters Tuesday that she would raise human rights during a meeting with Duterte scheduled to take place immediately after his news conference. “That number of deaths certainly requires investigations and oversight, at the very least,” Ardern said, according to a video posted on the Newshub site.

While Canada does little trade with the Philippines -- the two nations exchanged $1.5 billion in goods last year -- Trudeau was in Manila seeking expanded ties with Asean. Trudeau, the first Canadian prime minister to participate in the summit, also expressed concern about the military crackdown on the Muslim Rohingya minority in Myanmar, another of Asean’s 10 members.

Duterte and Justin Trudeau in Manila on Nov. 13. Photographer: Mark R. Cristino/AFP via Getty Images

Duterte called Trudeau’s comments “a personal and official insult.”

When you are a foreigner you do not know exactly what’s happening in this country,” he said. “You don’t even investigate.”

— With assistance by Siegfrid Alegado, and Norman P Aquino