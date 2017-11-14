Australians Back Legalizing Gay Marriage in Nationwide Vote

Australians have voted emphatically in support of same-sex marriage, paving the way for parliament to legalize gay unions before the end of the year.

Some 61.6 percent of the more than 12 million people who took part in the government-run postal survey backed marriage equality, with 38.4 percent against, the Australian Bureau of Statistics announced on Wednesday. While the voluntary survey doesn’t legally bind parliament, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the public “overwhelmingly” backed changing the law and urged lawmakers to respect the outcome.

People celebrate as Australia voted to allow same-sex marriage, in Melbourne on Nov. 15. Photographer: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

“We must respect the voice of the people,” Turnbull told reporters in Canberra. “We asked them for their opinion and they have given it to us. It is unequivocal. It is overwhelming.”

Turnbull’s call is supported by business, including Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., which says marriage equality would add A$650 million ($496 million) to the economy in the first year alone. But the right-leaning coalition government remains divided on the issue, with lawmakers arguing whether to let celebrants and other service providers opt out of marrying gay couples on religious grounds.

Marriage equality campaigners seized on the result of the postal vote and said Australia should quickly become the 25th nation to legalize same-sex unions. Almost 80 percent of voters took part in the survey, and the ‘yes’ vote won in every state and territory. The result was welcomed by thousands of supporters and campaigners rallying in public spaces across major cities, waving rainbow flags and dancing with joy.

“The simple message now is: pass the law,” said Tiernan Brady, leader of the Marriage Equality campaign. “It’s a simple law that takes nothing from anybody; it comes at no cost and will be profoundly positive for the LGBTIQ people.”

Australia has become increasingly isolated among Western nations on same-sex marriage, with Germany, the U.S. and Ireland recently joining countries including the U.K. and New Zealand in legalizing unions. Other nations among the 24 to have permitted gay marriages are Brazil, Mexico and South Africa.

More than 30 business leaders, including the chief executive officers of Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Telstra Corp., this year petitioned the government to introduce legislation on same-sex marriage. The Australian economy will reap a windfall through the spin-off benefits from additional weddings, along with a slight boost to confidence, ANZ Bank said in September.

Advocates of same-sex unions criticized parliament for holding the postal vote -- saying the almost two-month campaign saw a surge in calls to mental-health helplines as opponents warned that changing the law could harm children and lead to radical sex education in schools.

Liberal Senator Dean Smith has said he will introduce a bill to parliament this week to legalize same-sex marriage. But he may have to compete with another bill from conservative Liberal Senator James Paterson that contains provisions such as allowing “conscientious objections” for people who don’t wish to cater for gay weddings due to their religious beliefs.

The competing bills are causing a schism within the coalition, with Treasurer Scott Morrison, who opposes same-sex marriage, saying in a radio interview on Wednesday that Smith’s legislation doesn’t contain sufficient protections for religious freedoms.

Since becoming leader in September 2015, Turnbull has been unable to pursue the socially-progressive agenda many voters expected of him, including tougher action on climate change, leading to claims he is beholden to conservatives within his own party.

The postal survey result “will certainly encourage the prime minister and the position he’s taken as a strong advocate for yes in his ongoing battle with the conservative wing of his party,” said Haydon Manning, a political analyst at Flinders University in Adelaide.

Australia had about 46,800 same-sex couples in 2016, a 39 percent increase since 2011, government figures show. Sydney, the nation’s largest city, has hosted the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras since 1978.

“Australian people have said in the loudest possible way that to the elected representatives in Canberra that its time that you did your job and it’s time you changed the law, so that our laws can finally catch up with our long held values of fairness and equality for all,” said Brady.