How a 117-Year-Old Law Cost Australia's PM His Majority: Q&A

Australia’s parliament is being tipped into fresh chaos as an unusual law that bars lawmakers from being dual citizens claims more scalps. While the fiasco initially plagued colleagues of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and briefly forced then-deputy leader Barnaby Joyce to step down, it’s now threatening to undermine the opposition Labor party.

1. Why the big deal about dual nationality?

Section 44 of Australia’s constitution says people are disqualified from becoming federal lawmakers if they are “a subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or a citizen of a foreign power.” The constitution was written when Australia was a collection of British colonies and became law in 1900. It’s caught many by surprise in a nation where so many people are first or second generation immigrants. Until last year, the clause was rarely invoked, and last cost a lawmaker her Senate seat in 1999.

2. Isn’t this issue just so 2017?

It certainly dominated Australian politics last year when around 10 parliamentarians were caught out for not properly researching their heritage. Before becoming a candidate, would-be politicians are required to renounce citizenship of any other nation and acknowledge they’re not in breach of Section 44. After two members of the minority Greens party resigned from the upper house in July, Turnbull said they were guilty of “extraordinary negligence” and “incredible sloppiness.” Those comments came back to bite him when members of his own Liberal-National coalition were among seven referred last year to the High Court for potentially breaching the rule.

3. How could you not know you’re a citizen of a country?

There are a variety of ways. The first domino to fall, New Zealand-born Greens Senator Scott Ludlam, wrongly assumed he had lost his dual citizenship when he was naturalized as an Aussie as a teenager. His Greens colleague, Larissa Waters, knew she was born in Canada (to Australian parents) but didn’t realize that fact automatically made her a Canuck. Matt Canavan, a rising star in the governing coalition, found out his mother had applied for Italian citizenship on his behalf, without his knowledge. And Joyce, the former whip-cracking, cowboy-hat wearing deputy prime minister, was ruled ineligible due to his New Zealand heritage. Turnbull briefly lost his majority in the lower house as a result, regaining it when Joyce and colleague John Alexander recaptured their seats in special elections -- after both renouncing their dual citizenships.



4. So this didn’t affect Labor?

Bill Shorten, leader of the main opposition party, has constantly rebuffed demands to fire Labor lawmakers with eligibility question marks hanging over their heads, claiming his party’s vetting procedures were too strong to let dual nationals through the net. One of his lawmakers quit earlier this year, and on Wednesday the High Court ruled Labor Senator Katy Gallagher ineligible due to her U.K. heritage. Turnbull’s government immediately called for the heads of three other Labor lower-house members, saying they shared near-identical circumstances to Gallagher.

5. How have Australians reacted to the fiasco?

The saga has sparked incredulity in Australia and raised questions whether the law is still relevant. Nearly half of Australians were either born in a different country or have at least one parent hailing from overseas. The government has considered changes to the Citizenship Act that would prohibit foreign countries from conferring citizenship on lawmakers without their knowledge or consent. Longer term, a change to the constitution would require a mandatory national referendum, an expensive process that usually fails.

