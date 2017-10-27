A Group of Storms May Be the Next System to Menace the Caribbean

A collection of thunderstorms and showers has a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours and will likely will bring heavy rain to the Cayman Islands, Jamaica and parts of Cuba through Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said. South Florida and the Bahamas may get drenched later in the weekend.

Computer models show the system moving over Cuba grazing south Florida before heading into the Atlantic. It could be named Philippe if it gains strength, or fade away if it merges with a cold front Sunday. All forecasts have the storm veering away from the energy producing areas off the coasts of Texas and Louisiana.

Meanwhile in the eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Selma has formed and is forecast to strike El Salvador’s coast Saturday.

Tropical depressions don’t get named and are the weakest in the class of storms that includes hurricanes.