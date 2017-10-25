Tax Kickoff Threatened by GOP Members Defending State Break

Opposition from some moderate House Republicans to a proposal that would abolish state and local tax deductions is inserting some last-minute drama ahead of a scheduled Thursday vote that’s considered a crucial first step for tax-overhaul legislation.

Representative Tom MacArthur of New Jersey said he thinks there are more than 20 House Republicans who would vote against a key budget resolution, if a “reasonable” compromise isn’t reached on preserving the state and local tax break in some form.

MacArthur added that he didn’t think the House should hold a vote on the budget Thursday unless an agreement on the so-called SALT deduction has been reached. House GOP members concerned about the break are supposed to meet with Republican leaders Wednesday evening.

Representative Peter King of New York said in an interview that he’s voting no on the budget, and that there were enough SALT defectors to block it. King said he and Representative Dan Donovan of New York weren’t invited to several meetings with leadership to discuss the deduction. “They are trying to pick us off one by one,” King said.

“This proposal will devastate my district forever,” said King, who represents the southern shore of Long Island. “How anybody from New York and New Jersey can vote for this budget without knowing what is in the tax bill is beyond me.”

Middle-Income Families

Wednesday night’s meeting on the issue is pivotal, said a senior Republican congressman who asked not to be named because discussions about the SALT deduction are private. The House whip team has found that the vote count on the budget is close, with too many “undecideds,” the congressman said.

House Republicans hold 239 seats and need 217 votes to adopt the budget -- a critical step to passing tax changes without Democratic support. That means 23 defections could sink the budget resolution -- assuming no absences or Democratic support. House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady has said his goal is to release tax legislation on Nov. 1, provided the House votes this week to adopt a budget that has already passed the Senate. Its adoption is needed to start a fast-track process for a tax bill.

House GOP leaders were getting increasingly nervous about the vote count for the budget resolution early Wednesday evening and asked conservative activists to call wavering members to urge them to vote yes, according to a tax lobbyist who was briefed on the plan. The holdouts aren’t just lawmakers from high tax states, but also conservative ideologues who are concerned that the Senate budget allows for adding $1.5 trillion to the deficit, said the lobbyist, who asked not to be named because the discussions were private.

A compromise on SALT would be offered before the budget vote only if absolutely necessary to secure sufficient votes -- since the preference is to let the Ways and Means committee figure out a compromise during a markup of the tax bill to show the cost of watering down revenue-raising provisions, the lobbyist said.

The debate over the state tax break reflects the challenge bedeviling Republican leaders. Their rough framework is already $2.4 trillion in the red assuming full repeal of the deduction, according to one independent analysis. Preserving it in some form would exacerbate their math problem, while seeking to end it would threaten some middle-income families with tax hikes and imperil the votes of several dozen Republicans in high-tax states like New York, New Jersey and California.

The White House and GOP leaders have called for full repeal of the state and local tax break. Possible alternatives that have been discussed include imposing an income cap on who can qualify for the deduction or limiting the deduction to property taxes and barring state and local income taxes.

State, Local Credit

Representative Tom Reed of New York said during a Bloomberg TV interview Wednesday that he’s pushing a shift from a SALT deduction to a credit, for earners making as much as $400,000 a year. The change would benefit taxpayers regardless of whether they itemize or take the standard deduction, according to Reed. The New York lawmaker added that he was supportive of the budget.

MacArthur said he’s waiting to see if GOP leaders propose a viable solution before Thursday’s vote, saying it’s important to protect middle-income earners in New Jersey who make between $73,000 and about $350,000.

Representative Leonard Lance, a New Jersey Republican, on Wednesday said he’s also voting no on the budget. Lance has said that he favors retention of SALT in its entirety.

Still, Representative Tom Cole, an Oklahoma Republican, said some budget votes will be lost over SALT, but that members should remember that it’s a tax issue.

“The budget does not specify state and local, so this is the wrong place to make a stand,” Cole said. “The place to make a stand is actually on the tax bill itself.”

— With assistance by John Fitzpatrick