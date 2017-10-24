Trump and Corker’s Feud Erupts Again, This Time Over Taxes

The feud between Donald Trump and Bob Corker flared up again Tuesday when the Republican senator said the president should stay out of the tax-overhaul effort, expressing concern that the White House has been making it harder for Congress to craft legislation.

“The tax-writing committees in the Senate and the House are going to be laying out the $4 trillion in loophole closings that need to take place,” Corker said Tuesday on NBC. “Hopefully the White House will step aside and let that occur in a normal process.”

Trump is scheduled to meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to discuss the tax-overhaul effort, a move Corker referred to as a “photo op.” Asked if the president should simply steer clear of the matter, Corker answered affirmatively.

“I would recommend that based on recent history and just interactions,” he said. “I think that’s the best way for us to have success.”

Trump fired back, saying Corker was unpopular in his home state and was obstructing the effort to cut taxes.

“Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn’t get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts,” Trump tweeted. He alleged Corker, who isn’t seeking re-election, “dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him” and said he “now is only negative on anything Trump.”

...Corker dropped out of the race in Tennesse when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

Same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 24, 2017

Corker opposed the nuclear deal with Iran in 2015. The chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Corker has become a more vocal critic of Trump in recent weeks, including by calling the White House an “adult day care center.” Corker’s chief of staff has said Trump asked Corker to reconsider his retirement decision and offered to endorse him.

Corker said Tuesday the president’s approach on North Korea “could lead to a world war.”

“I want him to support diplomatic efforts, not embarrass and really malign efforts that are underway to try to get some diplomatic solution,” Corker said.