Germans Are Going Wild for a Show Set During the Dawn of the Nazis

Sex, crime and Nazis in 1920s Berlin are drawing more viewers at Sky Plc’s German unit than any show except “Game of Thrones.”

A total of 1.2 million people watched the first episode of “Babylon Berlin” on TV or online six days after it first aired, Sky Deutschland said Thursday. The Sky-produced show follows a Berlin detective as he maneuvers dingy cabarets, communist street fights and prostitution rings in the German capital in the years before Adolf Hitler rose to power.

“Only ‘Game of Thrones’ started better because of its large fan base,” Elke Walthelm, executive vice president of content at Sky Deutschland, said in a statement.

Sky is trying to reduce churn and attract new customers with exclusive shows like “Babylon Berlin,” which premiered on Oct. 13 and will run for two seasons of eight episodes each. Produced by Sky and German broadcaster ARD and directed by Tom Tykwer, creator of the 1998 hit film “Run Lola Run,” it’s the most expensive TV show ever made in Germany. Netflix Inc. bought the U.S. broadcast rights for the show.