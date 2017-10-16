Weinstein Co. Is in Talks With Tom Barrack's Colony Capital for Potential Sale

Weinstein Co. Is in Talks With Tom Barrack's Colony Capital for Potential SaleBloomberg News
Weinstein Co., reeling after firing its co-founder Harvey Weinstein amid sexual assault and harassment allegations, is in talks with Colony Capital over a potential sale of the company’s assets, Bloomberg News reports.
Colony Capital, founded by Tom Barrack, has provided an immediate infusion of cash into the film studio, according to a statement Monday. No other details of the talks were announced.
Developing...
