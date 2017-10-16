Weinstein Co. Is in Talks With Tom Barrack's Colony Capital for Potential Sale

Bloomberg News

Weinstein Co., reeling after firing its co-founder Harvey Weinstein amid sexual assault and harassment allegations, is in talks with Colony Capital over a potential sale of the company’s assets, Bloomberg News reports.

Colony Capital, founded by Tom Barrack, has provided an immediate infusion of cash into the film studio, according to a statement Monday. No other details of the talks were announced.

Developing...

