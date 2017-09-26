Ex-NBA Star Chuck Person Among Coaches Charged in Kickback Scam

Top-tier college basketball programs were thrown into turmoil Tuesday as federal prosecutors unveiled criminal charges against 10 coaches, managers, financial advisers and sportswear company representatives, accusing them of a web of illicit payments to cash in on the vast riches generated at the sport’s highest levels.

The alleged schemes include illicit payoffs to steer young athletes to powerhouse schools and into clothing contracts and financial advisory deals. Among those charged were current and former coaches at Oklahoma State University, University of Arizona, University of Southern California and University of South Carolina. Perhaps most prominent defendant is Chuck Person, a former NBA star and now associate head coach at Auburn University.

Chuck Person Photographer: Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE/Getty Images

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan said the charges followed a three-year investigation into criminal influence in NCAA basketball. Prosecutors in Manhattan will details the allegations at a noon news conference. The schools aren’t publicly identified in three complaints unsealed on Tuesday.

The charges include bribery, conspiracy and fraud. Part of the case is built on allegations that an executive at a global apparel company bribed students -- and their families -- to attend universities where the company sponsored athletic programs. Prosecutors also allege that bushiness managers and financial advisers bribed coaches to steer student athletes to them to manage their fortunes once they turned professional.

The FBI had a cooperating witnesses at a sports advisory firm and its undercover agents secretly recorded conversations and made payments to the accused.

The arrangements were lucrative for all parties and especially advisers, “for whom securing a future NBA player as a client can prove extremely profitable,” according to one of the complaints. “NBA draft picks can and do make tens of millions of dollars over the course of their NBA career, a portion of which they pay to their agents, and a portion of which they invest and have managed through their financial advisers and business managers.”

Along with coaches, the defendants include one agent, a financial adviser and a former referee. Other coaches charged are Lamont Evans, an assistant at Oklahoma State and Emanuel Richardson, an assistant at Arizona.