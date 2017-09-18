Pelosi Shouted Down by Activists Over DACA Deal With Trump

Follow @bpolitics for all the latest news, and sign up for our daily Balance of Power newsletter.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi held a press conference Monday in San Francisco to discuss her tentative deal with President Donald Trump to protect young undocumented immigrants from deportation, but the event was disrupted for more than half an hour by activists angry at her compromise to increase border security.

Pelosi eventually left the news conference as protesters yelled, "You’re a liar.”

Dreamer protesters have disrupted a Pelosi presser in CA, asking for protections for Dreamer & their parents: https://t.co/o3zGNJvblL — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 18, 2017

The immigration activists who shouted down Pelosi said they weren’t surprised that Democrats had betrayed them given increased immigration raids under President Obama. "Did you think we would forget?" they chanted, as Pelosi and her staff tried to reclaim order. Some House Democrats agree with the activists that concessions on border security should only come as part of a much bigger deal to grant status to some 11 million undocumented immigrants.

Prior to being interrupted, Pelosi said she would demand that any deal with Trump include a path for citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. "We want that to be the basis of how we go forward," she said. The White House has signaled it would be willing to extend work authorizations in a deal, while preventing these immigrants from attaining permanent legal status.