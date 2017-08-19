Mnuchin Defends Decision to Stay On as Trump Sees Healing Ahead

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin pushed back against suggestions from his former classmates at Yale University that he resign from Donald Trump’s cabinet, and defended the president’s response to last weekend’s deadly protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Trump, meanwhile, extended an olive branch to demonstrators, saying that protests can be cathartic as thousands swarmed into downtown Boston on Saturday to speak out against white nationalists.

“Our great country has been divided for decades. Sometimes you need protest in order to heal, & we will heal, & be stronger than ever before!” the president said in a pair of tweets. “I want to applaud the many protesters in Boston who are speaking out against bigotry and hate. Our country will soon come together as one!”

Our great country has been divided for decades. Sometimes you need protest in order to heal, & we will heal, & be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

I want to applaud the many protestors in Boston who are speaking out against bigotry and hate. Our country will soon come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

An hour before lauding Saturday’s protesters, Trump, who’s spending the weekend at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf resort, was less sympathetic. “Looks like many anti-police agitators in Boston. Police are looking tough and smart!” He praised the effort of law enforcement officers and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

Looks like many anti-police agitators in Boston. Police are looking tough and smart! Thank you. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

Great job by all law enforcement officers and Boston Mayor @Marty_Walsh. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

The president has taken blistering criticism from lawmakers, business leaders and others over statements he made after violence at a protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left oner counterprotester dead. He cast similar blame on the neo-Nazis and white nationalists who organized the events and those who protested against it.

Trump Tower

Some of Trump’s comments, criticizing “alt-left” protesters as “very, very violent,” came Aug. 15 with Mnuchin standing by the president’s side in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. The raucous event had been expected to focus on the administration’s infrastructure proposals.

Mnuchin, 54, was urged to quit his Treasury post in a letter from more than 300 fellow graduates of Yale University’s Class of 1985, who said it was his “moral obligation” to step down in protest for Trump’s “support of Nazism and white supremacy.”

In a statement late Saturday, Mnuchin, who is Jewish, said he understands “the long history of violence and hatred against the Jews (and other minorities), and circumstances that give rise to these sentiments.”

“I feel compelled to let you know that the president in no way, shape or form, believes that neo-Nazi and other hate groups who endorse violence are equivalent to groups that demonstrate in peaceful and lawful ways,” the former banker and film producer said in the statement.

Cohn to Stay

Wall Street was rattled last week by talk that another top Jewish member of the administration, economic adviser Gary Cohn, was upset by Trump’s remarks and thinking about quitting. Cohn, who also flanked the president at the Trump Tower event, will remain in his position, a White House official said on Thursday.

A week after the protests in Charlottesville turned deadly, an estimated 15,000 demonstrators, many chanting anti-Nazi slogans, descended on downtown Boston on Saturday, overwhelming a small group of conservatives gathered for a “free speech rally.”

Boston’s events were mostly peaceful, although late Saturday, the police tweeted that some protesters were throwing bottles, urine and rocks at them. The Boston Globe reported that about 20 arrests were made.