House Democrats Renew Push to Force Probe of Deutsche Bank

A handful of Democratic lawmakers have renewed their effort to get a powerful House Republican to start an investigation into Deutsche Bank AG’s role in helping Russians move billions of dollars from Moscow to the west.

In a letter to Jeb Hensarling of Texas, chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, Representative Maxine Waters of California, the committee’s ranking Democrat, urged him to issue subpoenas to Deutsche Bank to force the German lender to disclose its internal review of the so-called “mirror-trading” scandal that has led to more than $600 million in fines and penalties and has made it the subject of an ongoing Justice Department investigation.

The letter also asks Hensarling to force the bank to disclose the results of any internal review it conducted concerning its most famous client, President Donald Trump, who borrowed more than $300 million in real estate loans years before running for office.

This is Waters’s fourth attempt to investigate Deutsche Bank. She first urged Hensarling to start a probe in March. In the absence of a response, she then wrote to Deutsche Bank’s chief executive officer, John Cryan, in May, demanding documents and records connected to the Russian scandal and the president’s accounts. The bank declined, saying it could turn over sensitive records only in response to a congressional subpoena, issued by the head of a committee.

Last month, Waters used a parliamentary maneuver to force a response from Hensarling.