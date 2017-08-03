Weight Watchers Surges After Oprah's Magic Touch Brings More Growth

Shares have more than tripled this year as subscribers join

Weight Watchers International Inc. soared after adding subscribers for another quarter, the latest sign that its Oprah Winfrey-fueled marketing and updated diet program are resonating with customers.

The shares gained as much as 23 percent in extended trading after second-quarter results handily beat estimates and the New York-based company delivered a rosy forecast. The jump extends an eye-popping rally for a stock that previously slumped for five straight years. The shares have now more than tripled in 2017.

The optimism gives a boost to new Chief Executive Officer Mindy Grossman, who took over at the company in July after years of running the shopping network HSN Inc. Weight Watchers has been mounting a turnaround since Winfrey bought a stake in the company in 2015 and agreed to pitch the brand. An initial stock rally that year was short-lived, but the shares have come roaring back in 2017.

Ads touting Winfrey’s 40-pound weight loss have helped fuel sales and profit gains -- and emboldened investors. The shares climbed as high as $40.84 in late trading on Thursday.

The company now expects earnings of $1.57 to $1.67 a share this year. Two analysts tracked by Bloomberg predicted $1.27 on average.

Profit rose to 67 cents a share in the second quarter, topping the 51-cent estimate. Subscribers climbed 20 percent, helping fuel $341.7 million in revenue.

An updated diet program and a better digital platform contributed to the growth, Grossman said in a statement. The company also has revamped Weight Watchers meetings, which long served as a key part of the five-decade-old system.

“By leveraging technology, innovation and the power of community, Weight Watchers will be able to realize the full growth potential of the business,” she said.