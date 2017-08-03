Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

Weight Watchers Surges After Oprah's Magic Touch Brings More Growth

Craig Giammona
  • Shares have more than tripled this year as subscribers join
  • Oprah Winfrey has brought tailwind to company after long slump

Weight Watchers International Inc. soared after adding subscribers for another quarter, the latest sign that its Oprah Winfrey-fueled marketing and updated diet program are resonating with customers.

The shares gained as much as 23 percent in extended trading after second-quarter results handily beat estimates and the New York-based company delivered a rosy forecast. The jump extends an eye-popping rally for a stock that previously slumped for five straight years. The shares have now more than tripled in 2017.

The optimism gives a boost to new Chief Executive Officer Mindy Grossman, who took over at the company in July after years of running the shopping network HSN Inc. Weight Watchers has been mounting a turnaround since Winfrey bought a stake in the company in 2015 and agreed to pitch the brand. An initial stock rally that year was short-lived, but the shares have come roaring back in 2017.

Ads touting Winfrey’s 40-pound weight loss have helped fuel sales and profit gains -- and emboldened investors. The shares climbed as high as $40.84 in late trading on Thursday.

The company now expects earnings of $1.57 to $1.67 a share this year. Two analysts tracked by Bloomberg predicted $1.27 on average.

Profit rose to 67 cents a share in the second quarter, topping the 51-cent estimate. Subscribers climbed 20 percent, helping fuel $341.7 million in revenue.

An updated diet program and a better digital platform contributed to the growth, Grossman said in a statement. The company also has revamped Weight Watchers meetings, which long served as a key part of the five-decade-old system.

“By leveraging technology, innovation and the power of community, Weight Watchers will be able to realize the full growth potential of the business,” she said.

