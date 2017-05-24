Meat Mystery in Hong Kong as Apparent Beef Eating Soars: Chart

If you believe the numbers, Hong Kong is one of the most meat-crazed societies on earth. Beef consumption in 2016 came in at 53.2 kilograms per head -- roughly the equivalent of eating two Big Macs a day, 365 days a year. Bloomberg Gadfly’s David Fickling and Elaine He argue that the explanation for this strange behavior -- rather than genuine consumption by Hong Kongers -- is smuggling across the border due to shortages, high prices and perceived low quality on the mainland.